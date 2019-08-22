The growth and appreciation of Pickleball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As you head out to the park this summer, you may see a different type of game being played. Pickleball is often referred to as the fastest growing sport you’ve never heard of. It uses a variety of sports to catch the eye, though.

“It’s a mix of tennis and badminton, with a little ping pong in there on a badminton-sized court,” Kasandra Gehrke explained. She has been playing the sport the last few years with her fiance, Jarrod Smith.

Smith coaches tennis at Drury but has traveled to compete in Pickleball with Kasandra.

“You serve, or hit a return, both those balls have to bounce inside the line, and hit those volleys as quickly as you can,” Smith said.

All of these unique traits are what also allow the game to have no age limit. Karen Gordon discovered that several years ago.

“I had retired, and was sitting at home, thinking that I needed something to do,” she said.

The game is also used to bring people together, regardless of experience or background.

Mary Kay Hostler said “(Karen) and I think it’s awesome. We’re both former P.E. teachers, so anytime we see kids being active and getting involved like that, we think it’s awesome.”

“It’s very social,” Gordon added. “When you first show up, you’re nervous and don’t know what to do. Then you just kind of become a Pickleball family.”