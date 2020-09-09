‘The forgotten Chief’: New documentary explores Super Bowl champ’s tragic end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ask any hardcore Kansas City Chiefs fan to name a few players from the legendary squad that won Super Bowl IV in 1970, and there’s a handful of names you’re certain to hear: Len Dawson. Hank Stram.

But one name you almost certainly won’t hear is Jim Tyrer.

“You know, I’ve talked to people who have said the Chiefs wouldn’t have won (Super Bowl IV) without him,” said Kevin Patrick Allen, director of a new documentary about the offensive tackle.

“The only reason he’s a forgotten Chief, despite his spectacular life, is the last 10 seconds were horrible,” Allen said.

In 1980, after his playing career was over, Tyrer fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The horrific turn of events changed Tyrer’s legacy from an almost certain member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a man whose name is seldom mentioned.

“The stories that were told at the time did not get the legacy right,” Allen said. “And it felt to me like, the circle needed to be closed on this.”

Allen is convinced Tyrer suffered from chronic depression, associated with CTE — something no one considered in 1980.

“I’ve talked with CTE experts, and they put the likelihood that Jim Tyrer had CTE at more than 90%.”

“A Good Man – The Jim Tyrer Story” debuts at the Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. (The film will end before the Chiefs-Texans kickoff). Tickets are $20.

Allen said the real heroes of the story are Tyrer’s four children who, despite the tragedy, have all gone on to lead happy, successful lives.

“As tragic as the story is, it’s an inspirational story because it shows you, with the kids, that you can go through something horrific, recognize how bad it was, come to grips with it, and say: Even though I don’t have all the answers, we’re going to live a good life.”