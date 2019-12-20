The Focus on Bridges Program begins Dec. 20

Mo. — The first project in Missouri’s 50 million dollar Focus on Bridges Program is now open to traffic.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson launched the project in May.

A new route 72 bridge in Iron County, that’s in Eastern Missouri, opened to one lane of traffic this morning.

The goal of the program is to repair or replace 250 of Missouri’s bridges.

We wanted to know how safe are Missouri bridges?

As part of a KOLR10 investigation, David Oliver got a close up look at the condition of Missouri bridges, and the inspection process.

You can catch his two-part report Sunday, and Monday night on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.