Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

The Focus on Bridges Program begins Dec. 20

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — The first project in Missouri’s 50 million dollar Focus on Bridges Program is now open to traffic.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson launched the project in May.

A new route 72 bridge in Iron County, that’s in Eastern Missouri, opened to one lane of traffic this morning.

The goal of the program is to repair or replace 250 of Missouri’s bridges.

We wanted to know how safe are Missouri bridges?

As part of a KOLR10 investigation, David Oliver got a close up look at the condition of Missouri bridges, and the inspection process.

You can catch his two-part report Sunday, and Monday night on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories