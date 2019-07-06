The first ‘cat cafe’ opens in the Ozarks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cat cafes are becoming increasingly popular in other countries and across big cities in the U.S.

They’re cafes or lounges full of cats.

There wasn’t one in southwest Missouri until the Tiny Tigers Lounge in Joplin.

The lounge is located in North Park Mall.

It costs $5 to spend a half hour with the kittens.

Adoptions run $90 and include spaying or neutering and all necessary inoculations.

Raina Norris and her daughter drove all the way from Monett to come to the store becoming some of the first visitors. “We have three other cats and we recently lost two, two of them died so we were wanting another one to help fill the hole, I think so, I’m hoping this one is the one we found, you like this one, yeah I love it, yeah I think we found one”

The mother and daughter didn’t come away empty handed,

They went home with a cat named Chewbacca.

Tiny Tigers is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

20 to 25 guests are allowed in the store at one time.