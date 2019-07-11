Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Hailey Owens’ and Craig Wood’s fathers meet with state lawmakers before signing of “Hailey’s Law”

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sen. Eric Burlison, (R) Springfield, talked with family members connected to the death of Hailey Owens as he anticipated the Governor’s signing of a bill designed to improve the state’s amber alert system.

The bill, known as “Hailey’s Law”, has been proposed by state lawmakers for years, falling short of the governor’s desk.

It’s finally set to graduate into law thanks to it’s attachment to “Simon’s Law”, a piece of state legislation prohibiting doctors from issuing a do-not-resuscitate order for children without a parents consent.

While waiting for the Governor’s signature, Burlison met with Markus Owens, father of Hailey Owens, and Jim Wood, father of Craig Wood, who raped and murdered Hailey.

Markus Owens thanked the lawmakers behind the legislation for their work but gave special thanks to God. He told reporters it was by the “grace of God” for allowing him and Jim Wood to work together.

Owens and Wood have both vocalized their desire for Amber Alert reform since Craig Wood murdered Hailey.

According to Burlison, Hailey’s Law is set to be signed by Governor Mike Parson around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau