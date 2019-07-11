Hailey Owens’ and Craig Wood’s fathers meet with state lawmakers before signing of “Hailey’s Law”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sen. Eric Burlison, (R) Springfield, talked with family members connected to the death of Hailey Owens as he anticipated the Governor’s signing of a bill designed to improve the state’s amber alert system.

The bill, known as “Hailey’s Law”, has been proposed by state lawmakers for years, falling short of the governor’s desk.

It’s finally set to graduate into law thanks to it’s attachment to “Simon’s Law”, a piece of state legislation prohibiting doctors from issuing a do-not-resuscitate order for children without a parents consent.

While waiting for the Governor’s signature, Burlison met with Markus Owens, father of Hailey Owens, and Jim Wood, father of Craig Wood, who raped and murdered Hailey.

Markus Owens thanked the lawmakers behind the legislation for their work but gave special thanks to God. He told reporters it was by the “grace of God” for allowing him and Jim Wood to work together.

Owens and Wood have both vocalized their desire for Amber Alert reform since Craig Wood murdered Hailey.

According to Burlison, Hailey’s Law is set to be signed by Governor Mike Parson around 1 p.m. on Thursday.