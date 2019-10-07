The extended deadline for filing taxes is only a few days away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Remember back in spring, sometime before April 15th, when you asked for that extension on filing your taxes? Well, that once-distant deadline is right around the corner.

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday, taxpayers who requested a six-month extension earlier this year should have their taxes filed on or before October 15th.

There are some exceptions.

According to the IRS, members of the military and “others who served in a combat zone… have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to filed returns and pay any taxes due”.

Also, taxpayers who already received an extension but now live in a federally-declared disaster area aren’t required to file by the six-month extension deadline.

The IRS says about 15 million American taxpayers filed for an extension this year.

For more information or details about specific filing requirements, follow this link.