The dos and don’ts of wearing a mask on Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chances are you’re bound to see someone wearing a mask as part of a costume as we get closer to Halloween.

While some masks are meant to cause a scary reaction, there are certain places and times when they are and are not appropriate.

“Private properties such as gas stations, banks, things of that nature,” Brad Redden said, a police officer at the Nixa Police Department. “They can impose rules or policies that would restrict you from wearing a mask on their property or inside one of their buildings.”

Chance Requa, with Halloween Costume Warehouse, says this is a time where people can express themselves without being judged.

“This is their time to shine like they love Halloween,” Requa said. “Cool what people throw together whether if you’re looking to wear something goofy or go all out.”

Redden says properties can refuse anyone who breaks their rules.

“Or they can ask you to just leave the property, and law enforcement could respond to enforce that issue as well,” Redden said. “We’d ask them to leave and if they return they could be cited for trespassing.”

Officer Redden encourages everyone to be safety-aware this Halloween and says if you feel threatened, call 911 and law enforcement will respond accordingly.