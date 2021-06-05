The Culpepper and MerriWeather Circus stops in Sparta

SPARTA, Mo. — The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus made a stop in the Ozarks Saturday, June 5.

It’s the second time the group has visited the city of Sparta. There were a total of two shows at Roller Park this afternoon.

Matthew Thomas with the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce says bringing the circus to town is part of an effort to bring more tourists to the city.

“It’s a beautiful time of the year, we’re in a beautiful area, and the circus gets you out of the house,” said Thomas. ” It is seeing something that you just wouldn’t see on a normal basis. We see Sparta as this gateway to the Mark Twain forest and bringing the circus here and doing events like this as a part of what the chamber does, really helps us sort of stand out and create Sparta as a destination.”

Thomas says the city is planning to bring the circus back next year but is also planning a big event for Independence day next month.