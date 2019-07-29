Breaking News
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks holds blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks invites the community to the summer of fun blood drive this week.

The drive runs from Monday, July 29 through Saturday, August 3 at CBCO’s Thomson Donor Center in Springfield. Thomson Donor Center is located on the corner of Campbell and Plainview Road in Springfield.

If you donate you’ll get free ice cream and will also be entered into several prize drawings and the American Red Cross is handing out $5 amazon gift certificates to anyone who donates blood between now and August 29th at their Springfield donation center or one of their donation events.

To sign up to donate or for more information visit www.cbco.org.

