The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this 46-year-old Nixa woman

CHRISTIAN CO., Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory on Thursday night after 46-year-old Jennifer Rust was reported missing.

Rust was last seen walking away from 732 Gregg Rd in Nixa.

Highway Patrol reports she has “mental health issues that require medication,” adding she does not have that medication with her.

She’s described in a release as “a white female, age 46, height 5’9″, 150 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue shirt with a cartoon print and blue shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Christian County Sheriff’s office at 417-582-5364.

