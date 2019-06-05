The best solution for those who hate running out of toilet paper

AMERICA — Charmin is out with a new, extra-long-lasting roll of toilet paper it calls the “Forever Roll.”

Despite the name, of course, it doesn’t go on forever, but according to the company  it lasts up to a month.

To entice customers they’re offering free shipping, money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.

The product comes in Charmin Ultra Soft and is available in two sizes:

A multi-user roll, which is 12 inches in diameter, and a single-user roll, which is eight-point-seven inches in diameter.

