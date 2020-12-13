THE BEAT GOES ON: Marching bands play Park Central Square despite Christmas parade changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The high school marching band performances have long been a favorite fixture of the annual Springfield Christmas parade.

The bands, usually featured as the parade winds through downtown Springfield, were forced to figure out a new performance plan when the parade was converted into a drive-through experience this year.

So, instead, they performed on Springfield’s Park Central Square Saturday for all passersby to hear.

The Central High School Marching Bulldogs, Willard Cutting Edge, Strafford Pride of the Tribe Band, Kickapoo Golden Girls, and the Central High Kilties performed on Saturday Dec. 12.

This was the second time bands were scheduled to play the Square. The first performance took place on Nov. 21.