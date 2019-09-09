The Barking Lot: Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first-ever KOLR10 Barking Lot is fastly approaching and before the event, we want to highlight the rescue’s that will be present at the event.

The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox. That’s at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

Between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues.

One of those rescues is Watching Over Whiskers.

Watching Over Whiskers (WOW) started around four years ago. Founder Marci Bowling says the need for a cat only adoption/ rescue group.

The three F’s WOW needs help with are: Funding, Fosters, and Forever Homes

During the course of a year, the rescue can see up to 100 cats in foster homes and 300-500 cats with medical funding. Since March they have around 200 cats in foster homes.

Watching Over Whiskers does not have a main office, they hope to have an office by 2020.

For more information on WOW click here.