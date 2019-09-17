The Barking Lot: Valley Hills Animal Rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first-ever KOLR10 Barking Lot will be held on September 28, and before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will be present.

The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO. The event will happen between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues.

One of those rescues is Valley Hills Animal Rescue.

Valley Hills has been rescuing cats and dogs in the Ozarks for nearly 20 years. The owner, Mary Tuel-Gillam started rescuing strays that would come onto her property and eventually that led to the start of the rescue.

This year, they have rescued over 100 dogs and over 37 cats. They focus on saving animals from death row. Many dogs they rescue become service dogs for veterans through their partnership with K9s for Camo.

Their goal is to save as many animals from death row, they strive to take care of their needs both fiscally and mentally while trying to find them forever homes.

For more on Valley Hills click here.