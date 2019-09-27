The Barking Lot: Rescue One

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first-ever KOLR10 Barking Lot will be held on September 28, and before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will be present.

The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

The event will happen between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues.

One of those rescues is Rescue One.

Rescue One is a foster-based rescue, so there is not a shelter where animals live. The rescue takes in dogs that have been surrendered by their owners, some are strays, some dogs are found abandoned. Besides giving love and socialization to the animals, all will receive necessary medical care, required vaccinations, and be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Rescue One started in 2013, and since then they have rescued nearly 5,000 animals. Their mission is to save the lives of homeless, abused and/or neglected animals in Southwest Missouri. Their goal is not only to rescue but to also educate the public on responsible pet ownership.

Rescue One has also started outreach in the last year, helping many dogs and cats (both feral and owned) get spayed or neutered.

