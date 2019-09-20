The Barking Lot: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first-ever KOLR10 Barking Lot will be held on September 28, and before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will be present.

The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

The event will happen between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. you can come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from eight Ozarks rescues.

One of those rescues is the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is an independent, non-profit organization licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The Humane Society is well-known as being one of the largest no-kill shelters in Missouri. They take care of both cats and dogs of all ages.

Funding for the organization comes from private donations, they do not receive any funding from the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society of Missouri, SPCA, or any government agencies.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri began on October 19, 1956, as a non-profit organization dedicated to homeless animals. It was originally called the Greene County Humane Society, Inc., and then changed to the Southwest Missouri Humane Society on December 30, 1978.

The mission of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is to aid in the alleviation of distress and suffering of animals by operating a shelter for animals in need of care, placing animals in suitable homes, and offering educational programs that promote animal welfare.

For more on the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri click here.