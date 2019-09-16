The Barking Lot: Home for Life Cat Sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO. It will be held on Saturday, September 28, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will participate. One of those rescues is Home for Life Cat Sanctuary.

About Home for Life Cat Sanctuary

Home For Life Cat Sanctuary began as a rescue in the fall of 1993 to help impounded animals, both feline and canine, at the Buffalo City Pound.

Since then they expanded to include pounds in counties across the Ozarks such as Greene, Taney, and Polk. In addition, the Sanctuary provides a lifelong home to a designated number of felines.

Many of the feline residents are disabled, exhibit behavioral issues, require special diets, have medical concerns and are older.

Home For Life Cat Sanctuary provides a safe place for “in need” felines through rescue, and offers an alternative to the plight of the homeless canine/felines impounded with Animal Control Agencies and pounds in our regional area.

Their goal is to provide, prepare for, and improve the quality of life for canines/felines in their care.

They provide an aggressive weekly adoption program for both felines and canines through rescue efforts.

Accomplishments:

Through grant funding, operated a successful Trap/Neuter/Release program for feral and free-roaming cats in Buffalo and Dallas county.

Provides qualified canines to K9’s for Camo program.

Emergency Food Assistance program for area residents in need

Education – a positive resource to the public concerning care, ownership, and responsibility for our companion animals.

For more on Home For Life Cat Sanctuary, click here.