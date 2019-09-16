The Barking Lot: Eden Animal Haven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Barking Lot is a public adoption event happening in the parking lot of KOLR10, KOZL, and KRBK Ozarks Fox located at 2650 E. Division St. in Springfield, MO.

It will be held on Saturday, September 28, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Before the event, we want to highlight the rescues that will participate. One of those rescues is Eden Animal Haven.

Eden Animal Haven started in 2010 when the owners, Leslie and Bill Stoll, converted an old barn into a temporary cat shelter.

Over the years the rescue went from a barn to an official animal shelter in 2016. In 2017, they built a new building that can house up to 70 cats. It has ten rooms, including medium and large community rooms, as well as small rooms for newly obtained cats and young kittens.

They also have a separate quarantine area for cats with infectious diseases.

They are expanding the building with three “catios,” which will be constructed soon. Also, the original red barn continues to house feral cats, an even more endangered cat population.

