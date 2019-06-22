The annual worldwide Amateur Radio field day is happening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Amateur Radio Club is inviting the public to come learn about radio during their annual worldwide Amateur Radio field day exercise.

The public will be allowed to try and make contact with people from overseas using “ham radio” communication.

A demonstration will be done on how to use off grid emergency power including solar power for those who like to be prepared for emergency situations.

A public information table will be set up to answer the questions of people who want to try radio for the first time.

Amature radio operators will be setting up radio equipment, antennas, and transmissions.

This is a 24-hour event beginning June 22 at 12:00p.m. and ending June 23 at 12:00p.m.

This event will be held at 2660 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

To learn more about ham radio before attending, click here.