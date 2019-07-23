The aftermath of the flooding in Arkansas

Ar. — In Arkansas, flood waters have receded but flood victims in the River Valley are still feeling the aftermath.

The historic flooding hit more than a month ago.

Some in Fort Smith are still without a home.

Flood survivors are trying to rebuild what they lost.

For some, they’ve been out of their homes for over a month and the rebuild is coming with a hefty price tag.

City director of Fort Smith, Neal Martin, explains the city of Fort Smith is doing what they can to help alleviate some of that cost by waiving building permit and inspection fees connected with repairing homes destroyed in the floods. “Even though they are going to be spending money to rebuild the house, the city can at least provide some relief from that”

Some flood victims hope to be moved back into their home by the end of August.