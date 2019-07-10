WASHINGTON D.C.– The Affordable Care Act’s Fate is under debate in front of an appeals court in New Orleans.

From a coalition of Republican-led states are pushing to have the law, commonly known as Obamacare, overturned.

On Tuesday two of the three judges on the panel indicated they may agree with a lower court decision that called for striking down the entire law.

Most democrats though, are fighting to keep it.

Sen. John Cornyn/R of Texas said , “The Affordable Care Act really has been a Trojan Horse for a whole of other policies that frankly are not particularly popular.”

Sen. Tim Kaine/D of Virginia said, “If the ACA were struck down, families in communities around the country would bear life-altering consequences and the healthcare system would be thrown into chaos.”

The Trump Administration has been working on a different plan to replace Obamacare, but so far no official plan has been released.