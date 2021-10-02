The 42nd Annual Farmfest came to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 42nd Annual FarmFest happened this week at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds. Over 1000 agricultural and rural living exhibits were on display.

The FarmFest website claims this is the largest agricultural event in the Ozarks.

“Beautiful day, we love Missouri and Missouri is a very good state for us,” said Tom Kruschek a salesman for Halverson Wood Products. “We came last year, due to Covid we’ve got a different show than we normally attend was canceled. So we’ve come over here, we enjoyed it very much down here the people are very kind and down to Earth.”

“The numbers have to be up from last year I think there are even more vendors,” said Kruschek, ” Last year a lot of vendors weren’t here because of Covid maybe. This year I know there are some vendors that weren’t able to come because of a lack of product. We enjoy every show. I enjoy meeting people and working out a relationship with them over… some people just call to say hi you know, over time so I enjoy that part.”

“We came to farm fest because we wanted to introduce the white dexters to Missouri, and we’ve been asking to be here for six years and we finally made it and we’re so excited and very thankful,” said Joanie Storck the owner of Rainbow Ranch. “I’ve always heard that the farm fest was a fantastic place to come, and I’m gonna say, the first year here I’m gonna reiterate it’s a fantastic place to come and meet lots of people and get to know a lot of people and share what it is that we brought here to share with everybody.”

“You get to see anything and everything that has to do with farms,” said Mark Friend. “Whether it’s pickup trucks to semi-trucks to cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, big animals, little animals, everything and anything. Whether small farms, big farms it’s all here. A lot of fun.”