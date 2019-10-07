The 40th Ozarks Fall Farm Fest has huge turnout despite rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people are out enjoying the 40th Ozarks Fall Farm Fest.

The Farm Fest is a general interest farm show and an agricultural trade show.

It started in 1980 when there were only a handful of booths.

This year, there are over a thousand booths total.

There are farm animals, machinery, animal health, livestock handling equipment and more.

“People in this area and throughout the four states and beyond look forward to coming to Springfield, there’s over 1,000 booths total, sometimes it’s hard to see in one day, so a lot of people make it a weekend, maybe even go down to Branson and check out sites down there as part of the weekend,” Lance Markley, coordinator of Ozarks Fall Farm Fest said.

Markley says farming is a huge part of Springfield culture.

“There’s probably maybe less farmers overall, some of them farming bigger farms these days,” Markley said. “However, in the Springfield area, kind of the four state area, there’s a lot of farmers and ranchers that also have all farm income. And they work a job maybe in town but they also farm some, and this show is ideal for them to get out and see the latest in Ag technology, and what they might want to use on their farm.”

Even though it was raining there were still hundreds of booth indoors and the entire weekend’s attendance was near-record.