CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Due to the winter storm, Christian County has had a significant amount of snow accumulation.

All Judicial offices located in Christian County in the 38th Judicial Circuit will be closed Friday, February 4. Many county roads are snow-covered and slick, creating very dangerous driving conditions.

Ways to stay updated on road conditions:

MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.