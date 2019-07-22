The 2019 Festival of Hope invited everyone to celebrate recovery and sobriety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Members of the “recovery community” gathered in Grant Beach Park on Saturday to celebrate their progress and thank God, who they say makes sobriety possible.

The festival was part cookout, part concert, and part religious service.

“We’re celebrating victory over addiction,” said Freedom City Church pastor, John Alarid.

Along with free food and live music, visitors were offered free haircuts.

Event organizers say it’s all a way to show those struggling with addiction that there are people who want to see them enjoy their life as they continue to pursue sobriety.

“When you’re hopelessly lost on drugs and alcohol, you have to know that you have people in your corner,” Zachary Rogers with Freedom City Church told reporters.