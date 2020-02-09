Texas teen shot, killed for protecting smaller boy from bully

ARLINGTON, Texas (FOX) — A Texas 16-year-old boy was fatally shot days after breaking up a fight involving a bully who has been charged with his murder, according to reports.

Arlington police said that after intervening in the fight, Sam Reynolds started having trouble with his accused killer, a boy between 13 and 15, WFAA-TV reported.

Lt. Chris Cook said Sam was shot Thursday in an incident caught on camera at the Pinewoods Apartment complex where he and the suspect lived.

“Within just a matter of a couple of seconds, he pulls out a handgun from the rear part of his pants,” Cook told the station. “He points it at the victim and fires one round.”

Sam’s family said he intervened in the fight to protect a smaller boy, the station reported.

He was shot in the chest, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

The station reported that Sam was remembered Friday evening at a candlelight vigil at Arlington High School, where he was a sophomore.

His mother, Madison Fletcher, told the gathering, “Just, you know, celebrate his life and his memory and, you know, who he was,” according to the station.