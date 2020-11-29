Texas police find woman’s body in trunk after car chase ends in crash

(FOX) — Texas police said a vehicle chase ended with a crash — and officers finding a woman’s body in the trunk of the car.

The death was being treated as a homicide, according to reports.

The incident began Saturday morning with calls to police of a reckless driver on I-10 in Beaumont.

After being spotted by a trooper, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Victor Campbell Jr. of Fresno, Texas, refused to pull over. Officers pursued Campbell and, eventually, he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier, coming to a halt in a church parking lot, Fox 26 Houston and other media reported.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and when they popped the trunk found the body of Briana Teirra Johnson, a 28-year-old woman from Houston, according to the station.

Campbell was taken to a hospital and later released, but remains in police custody. He was charged with felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, the station reported.

Fox 29 San Antonio quoted Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. as saying that the woman’s death was under investigation as a homicide. He ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police with a warrant searched a house Sunday morning in Houston that sources said belonged to Johnson, KTRK-TV reported, citing sources who said Campbell also lived there from time to time.