SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Texas man has been sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Tanner Houghton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Tuesday, June 14, to 25 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. On October 14, 2021, Houghton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Brittany Brannan, 35, also from Texas, pleaded guilty to her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing. Houghton and Brannan were both arrested on December 27, 2020, after attempting to flee from law enforcement.

A Stone County detective was conducting surveillance at a Branson West hotel and saw Houghton and Brannan leaving the hotel and driving to a convenience store in Reed’s Spring. A deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop Houghton but he sped away through the circle driveway. The driveway was blocked by the detective’s vehicle. Houghton then put his car in reverse and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The officers drew their weapons and ordered Houghton and Brannon to get out of their vehicle.

When officers searched Houghton’s vehicle, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a box of ammunition below the center console. They also found a loaded Amarillo Armory multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle, numerous loaded magazines, and numerous boxes of ammunition inside a duffle bag in the back seat.

Authorities also found another duffle bag that contained approximately w292 grams of our methamphetamine, 39.8 grams of heroin, and 128 fentanyl tablets.

According to court documents, Houghton had absconded from parole in Texas with Brannan. They were part of a large drug-trafficking organization, purchasing at least two pounds of methamphetamine twice a month for six months to a year, as well as varying amounts of fentanyl.