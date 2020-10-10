Texas girl, 17, breaks Guinness record for world’s longest legs

Maci Currin has sashayed into history as the new record holder for the world’s longest female legs and longest legs on a teenager. (Guinness World Records)

Maci Currin has sashayed into history as the new record holder for the world’s longest female legs and longest legs on a teenager, Guinness World Records reports.

The 17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas, is 6 feet, 10 inches, and the record-keeping authority announced her titles this week. According to Guinness, Currin’s right leg measures 52.874 inches, while her left leg is slightly longer at 53.255 inches.

Though the teen is proud to stand tall today, she was teased as a kid because of her height.

“I was never bullied for my legs… I was bullied because I was taller than everyone,” Currin told Guinness. “Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything.”

The record-breaker further cited “hitting your head walking through doors, getting into cars” and “trying to find clothes that fit” as daily struggles of having such lengthy legs, per Metro, but she says her height is an advantage for the high school volleyball team.

In smashing the record and surpassing the 6-foot, 8.77-inch Ekaterina Lisina of Russia for the Guinness World Record for longest female legs, Currin hopes to inspire other tall women and girls to rock what they’ve got.

“I hope tall women can see height is a gift. You should really embrace it,” she said, per Newsflare.

With hopes of attending college in the U.K. and breaking the record for the world’s tallest professional model, the teenager keeps busy today by entertaining her following of 1.6 million TikTok, frequently sharing videos that highlight her long legs and catwalk aspirations.