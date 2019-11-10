Texas crash, propane explosion kill at least 3 after 2 semis, 3 passenger vehicles collide

(FOX) — At least three people were killed and three others injured in the collision and explosion of two semitrailers and three passenger vehicles on Interstate 35W in North Texas, north of Fort Worth.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday near the University of North Texas campus in Denton, about 55 miles north of Fort Worth. One of the semis was loaded with tanks of propane, some of which exploded on impact.

A crash involving a flatbed truck carrying butane tanks near Denton has killed at least two people and injured three others Friday. https://t.co/HkiIpTLUOD — Texoma's Homepage (@TexomasHomepage) November 8, 2019

“As we are working through this incident, we have been able to identify four vehicles and two 18-wheelers that were involved at this time, but as we continue to work through it, due to the state of the vehicles, all of those numbers may change,” said Khristen Jones with the Denton Police Department, according to Fort Worth’s KTXA-TV.

Denton Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Eddington said the three people killed were dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.