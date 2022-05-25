HOUSTON, Mo. – A man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2018 is expected to plead guilty to murder charges today in Texas County Circuit Court.

Court records indicate Kenneth Clark, 55, will enter the plea today at 11 a.m. before Judge John Beger.

If the judge accepts the plea, sentencing is expected to be set for Aug. 1, 2022.

Clark is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and kidnapping.

According to court documents, he forced 56-year-old Susan Campbell into a car against her will in a Walmart parking lot in Houston.

Investigators believe the two were former lovers and Clark had tracked Campbell to the parking lot. Campbell had a restraining order against Clark because she believed he was violent.

Eventually, police were called to Walt’s Convenience Store in Roby where they found Campbell dead of a gunshot wound and Clark alive but injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer involved in this case believes Clark planned this event and rented a car to actively stalk Campbell and take her out of the city to kill her.