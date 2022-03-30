TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – The suspect in the death of 31-year-old Texas County resident Nikki Goodchild has been identified.

Goodchild was found dead at her house on March 28th when her children returned home from school. Texas County deputies were called to the scene, and when deputies arrived, they found Goodchild with gunshot wounds.

With the help of Howell County SWAT and the Houston Police Department, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a home near where the victim lived and found evidence implicating the victim’s husband’s brother in Nikki Goodchild’s murder.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested a suspect on Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening revealed the identity of the suspect to be Joshua Goodchild, the victim’s brother-in-law.

According to a press release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Goodchild is charged with Murder 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Burglary 1st Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said in regards to the case, “This is a tragic case, I pray for comfort for the family and friends of the victim. I also commend the effort of the deputies and assisting agencies that worked on this case to seek justice.”