Texas County Deputies arrest man in child molestation case

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A report of child molestation led Texas County deputies to an arrest on Friday.

Texas County Deputies received a report of child molestation and partnered with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.

The Department of Social Services received a child abuse/neglect hotline report that a juvenile had been molested near Mountain Grove.

According to a news release from the Texas County Sheriff, a deputy found a suspect during the investigation and took him into custody.

The suspect admitted to sexual contact with the victim during an interview with deputies.

Mark Forbeck, a 64-year-old from Mountain Grove, was arrested and charged with child molestation 2nd degree aggravated offense and additional charges.

Forbeck was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $500,000 bond and is awaiting trial.

