Texas church opens doors a week after deadly shooting

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KTVT) — Church members returned to worship today, one week after a gunman opened fire and killed two in their sanctuary.

People walked into the West Freeway Church of Christ this morning.

Attendees of West Freeway Church of Christ walk into the building one week after the shooting that killed two church members during worship services. Courtesy of KTVT

Last Sunday morning during communion, a gunman stood up and opened fire, killing two people.

A member of the church’s security team returned fire — killing the man.

The police presence at West Freeway Church of Christ was strong the Sunday after a deadly shooting occurred during church service. Courtesy of KTVT.

The church’s minister says today’s message to his congregation was tough.

Richard White, a member of the church’s volunteer security team who was killed, was buried last Thursday.

The funeral for Tony Wallace, a deacon at the church who was also shot and killed, will be next Saturday.