Texas church opens doors a week after deadly shooting

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KTVT) — Church members returned to worship today, one week after a gunman opened fire and killed two in their sanctuary.
People walked into the West Freeway Church of Christ this morning.
Last Sunday morning during communion, a gunman stood up and opened fire, killing two people.
A member of the church’s security team returned fire — killing the man.
The church’s minister says today’s message to his congregation was tough.
Richard White, a member of the church’s volunteer security team who was killed, was buried last Thursday.
The funeral for Tony Wallace, a deacon at the church who was also shot and killed, will be next Saturday.