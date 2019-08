Tn. — Katherine Anderson just celebrated her 106 birthday in Tennessee this week.

Her life experience includes attending a one-room schoolhouse, dropping out of high school due to the economic pressures of the great depression, and rationing meat and sugar during WWII.

The Greenville Fire Department even showed up to her party and allowed her to sit on the back of the truck.

Anderson says the reason she has lived so long is because she was just a good girl.