Tennessee newspaper investigating ‘horrific’ end of times ad

by: The Associated Press

(AP) — A Tennessee newspaper says it’s investigating a full-page advertisement from a religious group that predicts a terrorist attack in Nashville next month.

The group Future For America took out the paid advertisement in Sunday’s editions of The Tennessean.

It begins by claiming that a nuclear device would be detonated in Nashville and that the attack would be carried out by unspecific interests of “Islam.”

The Tennessean said in a story posted Sunday afternoon on its website that the ad violates the newspaper’s long-established standards banning hate speech.

Vice President and Editor Michael A. Anastasi calls the ad horrific and wrong.

