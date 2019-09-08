Tennessee couple, 6-year-old grandson dead in double murder-suicide, police say

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (FOX) — A Tennessee man killed his wife and 6-year-old grandson before taking his own life on Saturday, police said.

Terry Majors, 64, was believed to have shot and killed his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his grandson, Ty Dodson, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told reporters.

Police said his 4-year-old granddaughter was not injured and ran to a neighbor for help.

The three were found dead in a home in Hermitage, which is about 20 minutes from Nashville, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Fox 17 reported.

The incident remained under investigation. No additional information, including a possible motive, has been released.