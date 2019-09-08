Tennessee couple, 6-year-old grandson dead in double murder-suicide, police say

News

by: Talia Kaplan, Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Fox News

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (FOX) — A Tennessee man killed his wife and 6-year-old grandson before taking his own life on Saturday, police said.

Terry Majors, 64, was believed to have shot and killed his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his grandson, Ty Dodson, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told reporters.

Police said his 4-year-old granddaughter was not injured and ran to a neighbor for help.

The three were found dead in a home in Hermitage, which is about 20 minutes from Nashville, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Fox 17 reported.

The incident remained under investigation. No additional information, including a possible motive, has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now