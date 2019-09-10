Tennessee 3-year-old suffered ‘critical head wound’ in possible self-inflicted shooting, police say

Tn. (FOX) — Police in Tennessee said a 3-year-old boy suffered a “critical head wound” on Monday after investigators said it appeared the boy may have found the gun and shot himself.

Detectives in Nashville, Tenn., who were investigating Monday’s shooting, found the suspected gun used inside a car, according to a tweet from The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, which included a picture of the vehicle.

The police department added that the gun detectives found had been reported stolen in July 2018. Fox 17 reported that officers said the pistol was stolen during a burglary of a locked pickup truck parked in a driveway in Nashville.

The .40 caliber Glock was found Monday inside the car parked outside a duplex on Village Trail in Nashville along with a magazine containing nine rounds and a spent shell casing, the television station reported.

Police said the child’s head wound may have been self-inflicted.

The toddler, who was reportedly alert and breathing, was being treated at an area children’s hospital. His parents told police they were in the bathroom when they heard a loud noise around 10 a.m. and came out to find the child hurt, the television station reported.

According to the 911 call, the toddler’s parents said they were starting to rush their son to the hospital and only got a short distance away when they found out officers were at the home so they turned around, the media outlet reported, adding that paramedics and officers rendered emergency aid to the 3-year-old before he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing. None of the adults have acknowledged having the gun, the station reported, citing Metro Nashville police.