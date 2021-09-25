Tell Me Something Good: Local parents release debut kid’s books

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local parents are having an exciting 2021 with the publications of their first kid’s books.

Maybe you’ve stumbled on A pizza with everything on it or What did your Dinosaur do today? while browsing for children’s books online or at the local bookstore. Both books have five stars on Amazon and both books are written right here in the Ozarks.

“It’s dedicated to Brigden. The boy who named me mommy,” said author Tiffany Tutu.

Tiffany has dreamed of writing a children’s book since she was a little girl, but life got in the way. Pharmacy school, work, parenting, and then life stopped in its tracks with quarantine. Tiffany was given the gift of time.

“We had a lot of time to notice the little moments of life,” said Tiffany.

Not one to let something go to waste, Tiffany knew it was time. On a sunny day in April in 2020, she sat down and wrote What did your Dinosaur do today? in one afternoon.

“I think it really surprised me,” said Tiffany. “This book is something I had wanted to write since I was in second grade.”

Partnering with local illustrators and a local publisher, Tiffany’s dream became a reality.

Kyle Scheele is a dad to four and a self-proclaimed guy full of ideas.

“I heard somebody say or ask or order a pizza with everything on it,” Kyle explains, “So that kind of popped the idea in my head of ‘what if you tried to put everything onto a pizza?'”

Kyle had the thought in his head for a year or two before he could nail down an ending for his book. When it finally came to him, it was the perfect ending.

“The dad and son are hugging. A little sweet message there” said Kyle.

Kyle’s book idea was purchased in 2018 and it took a few years for everything else to fall into place. Now that the idea is a real-life book, it has become a fan favorite of the Scheele kids as well as pizza lovers everywhere.

Amazon even agrees says Kyle, “Amazon called it one of the best children’s books of 2021.”

Kyle has been asked for a sequel to his book. It has not been written but Kyle has a few ideas up his sleeve.

Both Kyle and Tiffany’s books can be found locally at Pagination Bookshop on Walnut Street in Springfield. They can also be found online at Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.