SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Young drivers are invited to attend an interactive driving course at CoxHealth this summer.

The course is called Risky Business allowing teens ages 15 to 18 to see the results of car crashes and the effect it has on victims and families.

The class will be held on Monday, July 15, from 8 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.at Cox South.

The class is $25 per person.

You can register by calling CoxHealth at 417-269-0920.