Teenager stuck on island in middle of rising creek rescued

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — On Monday, May 25, 2020, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Technical Rescue Team responded to a report of a 14-year-old male stuck on an island in the middle of Bull Creek near Elizabeth Drive with water rising.

Two swimmers were deployed to the island with ropes to set up a rope system so a rescue boat could be pulled to the island to retrieve the teenager.

The Fire Protection District reports the victim was successfully brought to the shore and was not injured.

The water rescue took one hour and 30 minutes to complete. The Fire Protection District was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol water rescue team.

