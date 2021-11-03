Teenager dies in head-on crash near Purdy, Missouri

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.- A head-on crash in Purdy killed two drivers, one being a male teenager.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 37.

The report says a Chevy Cruz crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Cruz was identifed as 18-year-old Taylor McGlothlin of Monett and the driver of the Malibu was identified as 33-year-old Maria Haros of Cassville. McGlothlin had two female passengers with him who were taken to hospitals in Springfield by medical helicopter. Haros had a 15-year-old passenger who was also flown to a Springfield hospital. All three passengers have serious injuries. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

These are the 116th and 117th fatalities for Troop D in 2021.