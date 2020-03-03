Teenager charged in Holts Summit man’s shooting death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A second teenager has been charged in a Jefferson City murder.

Seventeen-year-old Grant Deppe, of Holts Summit, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and two other counts in the October 2019 death of 18-year-old Marquise Conley.

Deppe was certified on Monday to be tried as an adult.

Another 17-year-old Deven Schrimpf was charged in November with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Deppe and Schrimpf are both jailed without bond.

Investigators found Conley dead from several gunshot wounds at a Jefferson City home.

Investigators say Schrimpf shot Conley and Deppe concealed a firearm used in the crime.

