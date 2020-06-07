Teenage girl killed in south St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When police arrived at the scene they found the victims in the alley of the 4200 block of Neosho with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim, a girl approximately 16 years old, was killed. The second victim, a man approximately 21 years old, was shot multiple times and is at an area hospital in an unstable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).