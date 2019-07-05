Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Teen who tried to rob Texas fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

News

by: Ryan Gaydos

Posted: / Updated:

Tx. (FOX) — A teen who attempted to rob a Texas fireworks stand Thursday ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the business’ employees, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred in Harris County at around 4 p.m. when the 19-year-old suspect approached the stand and demanded money, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

An employee got the money and put it on the counter, according to ABC 13, and deputies said when the suspect placed the gun down to pick up the money, the employee picked up the firearm and shot the suspect in the face.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News