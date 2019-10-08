Teen mental health first aid training brought to Galena High School

GALENA, Mo. – “I was just surprised by how many people will go through a mental health challenge by the age of 18,” said Galena High School Senior Davon Stewart.

Stewart and his classmates are participating in a Mental Health First Aid Training.

Similar to CPR, students learn a 5-step action plan to help their friends who may be facing a mental health problem or crisis, such as suicide.

“You might not even know that anything is happening to them…but they could be facing serious problems at home or serious problems just in their life in general,” said Stewart.

Stewart was one of a group of students who pushed to have the training brought to their campus.

“Many people at many schools don’t really talk about it, that’s not a concern to them,” said Stewart.

The training focuses on teen-to-teen intervention.

With the idea that teens are more likely to talk to their peers about their problems rather than an adult.

“A lot of students go through a lot of things and trauma when they’re younger,” said Galena High School Senior Shelby Shelton. “They do the best they can when they cope.”

The training also teaches about recovery and resiliency – the belief that people experiencing these challenges can and do get better, and use their strengths to stay well.