Teen Injured from Vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KTHV) — Arkansas state lawmakers are calling it an epidemic — and it doesn’t just impact adults, teens are at the forefront of the vaping conversation.

Thv11’s ashley godwin sat down with a little rock teen who vaped nicotine for two years – until he started noticing his health was declining.

Max Griffin said, “It was a wake up call. It could have been a lot worse. If this didn’t happen it could have led to those lung illnesses people are getting.”

Max griffin says he started vaping- because his friends were doing it.

Max Griffin said, “Just to be cool, just to fit in more.”

For two years, max vaped nicotine every day, not realizing the effects it would have on his body.

Max Griffin said, “Like running and stuff. It was a little hard. Say I hadn’t ran in a little while and I ran out and ran. It was hard, but again everybody else had the same problem.”

But this september — that changed.

Max Griffin said, “It wasn’t a problem until I threw up blood.”

Erin Griffin said, “It happened real quick. He was complaining you know I have heartburn, I feel like there’s something stuck in my throat, and I just kind of dude you’re fine. Don’t worry about it. And then he threw up blood.”

Max was diagnosed with esophigitis. The doctors confirming- it was related to smoking e-cigarettes.

Erin Griffin said, “When we had the scope done and he said the stomach is clear, he said there are little tears in the esophogus and it’s related to vaping.”

Max Griffin said, “So basically what he said had happened was Nicotine relaxes your body. That little flap in your esophagus that keeps acid down – that acid was coming up and eating away, plus the amount of nicotine that I was inhaling and the chemicals in that would irritate it.”

Max is expected to make a full recovery from the esophogitis in two months.

He says he quit vaping- and just wants to share his story to raise awareness.

Max Griffin said, “If you’re a kid who’s doing it, there’s no reason to. If you’re not addicted to cigarettes and you’re not trying to quit smoking cigarettes then don’t do it. I mean there’s nothing on the upside of doing it.”

The arkansas department of health estimates more than 20 percent of high school students in the state have used some type of e-cigarette at least once in the last thirty days.