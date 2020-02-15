Teen dies in accident in Laclede County

by: Bryce Derrickson

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – One 16-year-old has died, while three other teenagers are injured after a wreck shortly after noon today.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.

A 16-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, was seriously injured, as well as a 16-year-old female passenger. They were both transported by air to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

A 15-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

They were all wearing seatbelts, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

