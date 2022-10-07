DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County.

Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center of the roadway and hit a 2018 Kia Stinger head-on.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee — Samir P. Yassin, 20, of Buffalo — was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. The other occupant of the Grand Cherokee — Jeremiah A. White, 19, of Elkland — was pronounced dead at the hospital. White was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia Stinger — Linsey F. Swartzentruber, 20, of Buffalo — was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. A 1-year-old boy was in the car with her, and he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.