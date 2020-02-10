Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month sheds light on survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and teenagers are more at risk for dating-related violence. And often the signs something is wrong are hard to see.

For example, a perpetrator may oftentimes try to control or gain power over the victim, such as pressuring you to be in contact with them and to let them know where you are at all times.

The victim center and a survivor talk about how teen dating violence is more prevalent than you may think.

A lot of parents don’t even know this is happening to their own child.

We want to let you know, the story the survivor shares may be triggering or uncomfortable for some viewers.

“The first time I had sex, I was raped, and I was 17,” said Taylor Cook, a survivor, “I had no clue what was going on, I don’t remember leaving, I don’t remember getting there, very spotty, I definitely don’t remember it happening, I just woke up in the middle of it.”

“Teens who experience these types of crimes are much more at risk than later in life to experience additional victimization,” said Brandi Bartel, executive director at the Victim Center.

Bartel says oftentimes, parents have no idea this is happening to their own child, so it’s crucial to talk to them and make sure they are safe.

There is a national sexual assault hotline. If you ever need help, the number is 1-800-656-HOPE.